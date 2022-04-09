CAF announces draw dates for 2023 AFCON, 2022 Women’s AFCON and 2023 CHAN tournaments

Sports News of Saturday, 9 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

CAF has announced the draw dates of upcoming competitions 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications group stages, 2023 CHAN tournament and 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.



The draw for the group stages of the 2023 AFCON will be conducted on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa.



The qualifiers for the tournament which will place in Cote d’Ivoire next year will begin in June this year.



In July 2022, all eyes will be on Morocco when the country hosts Africa’s flagship women competition: the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations and the draw will be held in Morocco on April 25, 2022.



The 2023 CHAN qualifiers will kick-off in July 2022. The official draw for the qualifiers will be on April 28, 2022.



For the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications calendar, the Organising Committee approved modifications to the June 2022 window.