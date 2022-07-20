CAF Young Player of the Year: Kamaldeen Sulemana misses out on top three

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana and Stade Rennes youngster Kamaldeen Sulemana was not included in the top three final list for CAF Young Player of the Year Award.



Sulemana was initially shortlisted together with four other players for the prestigious prize but failed to make the final cut.



The three players set to fight for the award are Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia & Manchester United), Karim Konate (Cote d’Ivoire & ASEC/RB Salzburg and Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal & Tottenham Hotspur).



Sulemana, who joined Stade Rennes last summer for 20 million euros established himself as a key cog to the side.



The 20-year-old despite injury setbacks made 20 appearances, scoring four goals and providing two assists in the process.



His outstanding performance did not go unnoticed and has therefore been nominated for the CAF Young Player of the Year award.



Sulemana made it to Ghana's squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, his first senior tournament with the national team.



He played in all three games in the group stages after Ghana failed to qualify to the Round of 16 after losing to Comoros.



Kamaldeen missed Ghana's World Cup playoff against Nigeria in March due to injury.



This year’s CAF Awards will be held on Thursday, 21 July 2022 in Morocco.