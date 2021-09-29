CAF Women's Champions League draw: Hasaacas Ladies to know of group opponents today

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian side Hasaacas Ladies will know of their group opponents when the draw for the CAF Women’s Champions League is held later today at CAF Headquarters in Cairo.



Hasaacas Ladies enter into the tournament as Champions of WAFU Zone B after defeating Nigerian side River Angels in the finals.



Hasaacas Ladies and River Angels will represent WAFU Zone B in the maiden edition.



The tournament will be held in Egypt in November.



Qualified teams:



WAFU A:



AS Mande (Mali): They won the first two editions of Mali women’s First Division League (2017, 2021) and the National Cup four times (2012, 2014, 2015, 2016).



WAFU B:



Hasaacas Ladies FC (Ghana): Winner of the Regional Qualifiers, the club was founded in 1996. They are four-time winners of the Ghanaian League (2013, 2014, 2015, 2021) and won the 2021 National Cup.



Rivers Angels (Nigeria): They finished as runners-up of the Regional Qualifiers. Formed in 1986, they have won seven Nigeria Women’s League titles (1994, 2010, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2021) and eight National Cups (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018)



As the zone holder of the previous Women’s AFCON 2018, and in accordance with the Competition Regulations as the home of current champions of Women’s AFCON, WAFU B will have two representatives:



COSAFA:



Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa): The club is the three-time winners of the South African Women's Championship. They won their regional qualification recently in Durban, South Africa.



CECAFA:



Vihiga Queens FC (Kenya): The Kenyan side has enjoyed dominance in their domestic competition-winning Kenya Women's Premier League (FKF WPL) in 2017, 2018, and 2019.



UNAF:



ASFAR FC (Morocco): They are eight-time Morocco League champions (2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021) and seven-time winners of the National Cup known as ‘Throne Cup’ (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019)



Wadi Degla FC (Egypt): They gained automatic qualification as hosts of the tournament. The Egyptian club won its 12th domestic title (Women’s Premier League) this year. **They will have two representatives with Egypt being the second club as hosts.



UNIFFAC:



Malabo King FC (Equatorial Guinea): Titleholder of Equatorial Guinea’s Primera Division Femenina (Women’s National League) and TNO Cup, they won UNIFFAC’s regional qualifiers.