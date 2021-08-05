CAF Women’s Champions League: Win the trophy for Ghana- GFA Prez urges Hasaacas Ladies

Sports News of Thursday, 5 August 2021

Source: happyghana.com

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has urged Hasaacas Ladies to win the title against River Angels in the maiden edition of the CAF Champions League qualifiers.



Kurt Okraku paid a visit to the team during their final training session at the Stade Robert Champroux.



Addressing the team, Kurt Okraku expressed his excitement about the team’s performance in the competition.





“I am extremely happy to be here. You can’t imagine how short my trip from Accra to this place was. I am sure if I had a way to bribe the pilot, we would have flown even much faster because of my singular desire to join you at training before the last game of this tournament.”



“I take all of us back to the conversation I had with this team before you left Ghana and I am proud to say that you didn’t only make yourselves proud, but you have made Ghana proud and you have made WAFU proud with your brand of football.”



On Saturday, 24 July 2021 Hasaacas Ladies made a false start in the competition after losing 2-0 to Nigerian champions River Angels in their first game. Just like many Ghanaians, the GFA boss revealed he was disappointed by the display of football he witnessed.





“Indeed after the first game, I was not happy. Let me be very plain. I said to some of your colleagues that the football I saw was alien but beyond the first game, you showed the spirit of a true Ghanaian, the spirit to bring back the love and the spirit to be competitive. On that score, I will say again ayekoo.”



“Your journey in this tournament is not over. You have one more game to go against a very tough opponent but knowing very well that the entire country is behind you, knowing very well that the entire WAFU Union is watching or looking to see good football, you will come out of the tunnel feeling very proud and strength out your competitive legs to defend Ghana," he added.



He urged them to go all out and beat River Angels and bring the trophy home.



“The country is looking forward to you ladies being crown champions and we have no doubt the quality of the management and your good selves. The trophy will be here and you have to lift it”



Hasaacas Ladies FC will be hoping to win the CAF Women’s Champions League WAFU Zone B qualifiers in Abidjan on Thursday, 5th August 2021 at the Stade Robert Champroux .