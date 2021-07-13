CAF Women’s Champions League Qualifiers postponed

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Source: happyghana.com

The West African Football Union (WAFU-B) has postponed the Zonal Qualifiers for the maiden edition of CAF Women’s Champions League by a week.



According to our source, the organizers are yet to get money for the organization of the tournament hence the postponement.



The competition was initially slated to start on Saturday, July 17th to 30th.



The competition is now postponed to kick off from July 24 to August 5, 2021, in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.



Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies F.C. would be representing Ghana at the maiden edition of the tournament.