CAF Women’s Champions League: Hasaacas Ladies secure second straight win

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

Striker Evelyn Badu scored twice as Hasaacas Ladies cruised to victory in their second match at the maiden CAF Women’s Champions League on Monday, November 8.



Boadu opened the scoring and also wrapped it up for Hasaacas Ladies who impressively dispatched Mali’s AS Mande 3-0 at the 30 June Air Defence Stadium in Cairo to go top of Group A.



This is the second straight win for the Ghanaian champions while Boadu is on course to win the Golden Boot as she now has four goals, having scored two goals in her first game against Malabo Kings last Friday.



It was a one-sided affair with Hasaacas Ladies going ahead in the 17th minute through Badu.



The second goal came on the stroke of halftime as Pepertual Agyekum’s free-kick was fumbled by Mande goalkeeper Aissatou Diallo.



Fourteen minutes after the break, Boadu poked home from close range to seal the victory.



She was adjudged Woman of the Match for the second time. She dedicated the award to her mother.



With back-to-back wins Hasaacas Ladies have secured qualification to the semi-finals.



But coach Yussif Basigi charged his side to remain focused as the target is to finish first in the group.



“Our opponent came with a mindset to frustrate our tactical play, but with time we could ruin this for them and play our way,” Basigi said.



“It’s not over until next match is over. Our full focus is on the next match against Wadi Degla and this match is now behind us”.



“They will address the match with all seriousness but so will we. We know how important this game is.



Their last game of the group stage is against Wadi Delga on Thursday.



Delga earlier in the day suffered their first defeat as they fell to 3-0 to Malabo Kings.



Hasaacas are top of the log with six points followed by Malabo Kings and Delga on three points apiece.



With no point, Mande have been eliminated.



