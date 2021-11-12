You are here: HomeSports2021 11 12Article 1400335

Sports News of Friday, 12 November 2021

CAF Women's Champions League: Hasaacas Ladies draw with Wadi Delga to top Group A

Hasaacas Ladies finished top of Group A following a 2-2 stalemate against Wadi Delga on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

The Ghana champions fought back twice to snatch a point and in the process deny the Egyptian club a place in the semi-finals of the CAF Women's Champions League.

Hasaacas top the group with seven points and qualify the knockout stage along with Equatorial Guinea's Malabo Kings who drew 1-1 with AS Mande on the same day.

Degla started the game strongly and scored the first goal by Jasmin Theresa, then Hasaacas came back in the game with a goal by Faustina Nyame. Noha Mamdouh then scored her second goal in the tournament from a free-kick to end the first half as 2-1.

After the break, Hasaacas tied the game with a goal by Veronica Appiah to end Degla’s hopes to qualify for the semifinal.