CAF Women's Champions League: Evelyn Badu wins second Woman of the Match gong

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hasaacas Ladies talisman Evelyn Badu won her second successive Woman of the Match award at the CAF Women's Champions League on Monday.



Badu bagged another brace as the Ghanaian champions beat Malian side AS Mande to book their place in the semi-final of the competition.



The winger now leads the scorers chart at the tournament with four goals.



She opened the scoring in the 18th minute when her shot took a deflection into the net.



Defender Pepertual Agyekum doubled their advantage before the break when her free-kick landed at the back of the net.



Badu's brace scored the second goal after 58 minutes- a tap-in from close range after a low cross from the right.



