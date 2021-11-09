You are here: HomeSports2021 11 09Article 1397779

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Disclaimer

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

CAF Women's Champions League: Evelyn Badu wins second Woman of the Match gong

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Badu bagged another brace for Hasaacas Ladies Badu bagged another brace for Hasaacas Ladies

Hasaacas Ladies talisman Evelyn Badu won her second successive Woman of the Match award at the CAF Women's Champions League on Monday.

Badu bagged another brace as the Ghanaian champions beat Malian side AS Mande to book their place in the semi-final of the competition.

The winger now leads the scorers chart at the tournament with four goals.

She opened the scoring in the 18th minute when her shot took a deflection into the net.

Defender Pepertual Agyekum doubled their advantage before the break when her free-kick landed at the back of the net.

Badu's brace scored the second goal after 58 minutes- a tap-in from close range after a low cross from the right.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

News

It is unclear the cause of the power outage

Parts of Accra plunged into darkness

Business

The MV Flat Confidence vessel is the first Ghanaian-owned and flagged marine vessel

First Ghanaian-owned marine vessel arrives to support offshore oil activities

Entertainment

Serwaa Amihere is a GHOne news anchor and co-host of the morning show, ‘GH Today’

Serwaa Amihere adjudged TV Morning Show Host of the Year

Africa

Flag of Cape Verde

Cape Verde swears in president-elect Jose Maria Neves today

Opinions

Npp Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako

Political position is like the morning dew, NPP Chairman Wontumi