CAF Women’s CL: Bawumia congratulates Hasaacas Ladies for reaching final

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has congratulated Ghanaian champions Hasaacas Ladies for reaching the final of the Caf Women’s Champions League WAFU Zone B qualifiers.



Goals from Veronica Appiah and Doris Boaduwa secured a 2-0 win for Hasaacas Ladies in the semifinal against Burkina Faso’s Union Sportive des Forces Armees (USFA) in Abidjan on Monday afternoon.



The victory also secures their qualification to the main tournament in Egypt later this year.



“Our champions, Hasaacas Ladies have defeated USFA of Burkina Faso to qualify for the final of the CAF Women’s Champions League Zone B.



"Congratulations. Go all out and make us more proud in the grand finale. Dooooooooooo!!!,” a tweet posted on the Vice President’s official Twitter account read.



Dr Bawumia made a cash donation of $10,000 to Hasaacas before they departed for the tournament in Ivory Coast.



Hasaacas Ladies who won domestic double made a false start as they lost their opening match but recovered in their second game to reach the semis.



On Monday, they produced an impressive performance and they deservedly won to book their spot in the final, which is scheduled for Thursday.



