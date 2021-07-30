CAF Women’s CL: AS Police goalkeeper Ayishatu Simpson targets win against Hasaacas

Sports News of Friday, 30 July 2021

Source: happyghana.com

AS Police goalkeeper, Ayishatu Simpson has said that their last Group game in the ongoing CAF Women’s Champions League WAFU Zone B qualifiers is a must-win for them.



According to the experienced goalkeeper, AS Police are ready to send Hasaacas Ladies back to Ghana because they do not have what it takes to stop her and her mates from progressing to the semifinals stage of the competition.



Speaking exclusively to happyghana.com, the former Samaria Ladies and Ideal Ladies goalkeeper stated.”I am not afraid of Hasaacas Ladies and I can assure you that my mates are not scared of them either. I know Hasaacas Ladies and how they play and they also know me and my capabilities as a goalkeeper.”- she confidently



“I am sure they will come all out for victory because they need the win. Myself and my mates are coming all out for victory on Friday. I will engage my technical team and playing body as part of our preparation to defeat them since I know literally all the players and how they play.



"I will share their playing techniques with my technical team.We are winning the game at all cost. Our defeat against River Angels is past and gone so we are now focusing on Hasaacas Ladies. I believe in my team so much and I am sure we will come out victorious “-she added.



