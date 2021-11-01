CAF Medical officer advises Raphael Dwamena to retire over recurring heart problem

Sports News of Monday, 1 November 2021

CAF Medical officer, Dr. Prince Pamboe has advised Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena to consider retiring from active football due to his heart-related problems.



Concerns about Raphael Dwamena’s health has become a subject again after the striker collapsed on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, during an Austrian Cup third-round clash between Blau-Weiß Linz and Harterg.



Raphael Dwamena has been having heart-related problems for the past three years and it surfaced during his time in the Spanish league with Levante and Real Zaragoza.



Though the player is back on his feet after collapsing on the pitch, Dr. Prince Pamboe has urged the handlers of the player to advise him to retire from the game.



“It is time his manager sits with Raphael Dwamena and have a discussion with him. Whatever device was implanted in his heart either could have gotten worse or creating another problem thus there is the need to do a re-evaluation”, he told TV3 on Warm Up+.