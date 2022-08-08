CAF Confederations Cup: Hearts of Oak exempted from preliminary round

Sports News of Monday, 8 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak are one of 13 clubs that have been exempted from the preliminary round of the 2022/23 CAF Confederations Cup.



Hearts of Oak, who won the first-ever edition of this competition, will begin their season in the second round.



The preliminary round draws for the Confederations Cup and CAF Champions League will take place on Tuesday, August 9.



Hearts of Oak are Ghana's sole representative Confederations Cup, having won the 2021/22 MTN FA Cup with a 2-1 victory over Bechem United in the final.



The Phobians have yet to reach the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup in the last decade, having been eliminated on aggregate by Algerian side JS Saoura last season.



Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko will learn their opponent for the first preliminary round on Tuesday.