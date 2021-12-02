CAF Confederation Cup: Senegalese referee to officiate JS Saoura vs Hearts of Oak clash

Sports News of Thursday, 2 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Senegalese referee Adalbert Diouf to officiate the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup game between Algerian side JS Saoura and Accra Hearts of Oak.



The first leg ended 2-0 in favor of the Ghanaian side against JS Saoura of Algeria on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Goals from Salisu Ibrahim and Agyenim Boateng ensured the Ghana Premier League champions go into the encounter with a two-goal advantage.



The center referee will be assisted by his Senegalese counterparts El Hadji Abdoul Aziz Gueye, Mamadou Ngom, and fourth referee Alioune Sow Sandigui.



Yassine Harrouch from Tunisia will be the Match Commissioner and Dorry Abd El Salam from Egypt will act as the referee’s assessor.



The game comes off on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at 4;45pm.