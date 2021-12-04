CAF Confederation Cup: JS Saoura to host Hearts of Oak behind closed doors in play-off 2nd leg

Sports News of Saturday, 4 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

CAF has rejected a request by JS Saoura for the admission of fans at their home match against Hearts of Oak in the CAF Confederation Cup play-offs.



The Algeria side will host Hearts at the Stade du 20 Août 1955 in Béchar on Sunday 5 December 2021.



Saoura will now play against the Phobians without fans on Sunday evening after CAF's rejection of their request on Friday.



Saoura are trailing 2-0 from the first-leg defeat to Hearts last Sunday at the Acca Sports Stadium.



Goals from Salifu Ibrahim in the first half and another from Isaac Agyenim Boateng in the second half handed the Phobians the 2-0 aggregate advantage.



The winner of the tie will secure a spot in the group stages of the Confederation Cup which will begin in February 2022.



