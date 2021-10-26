CAF Confederation Cup: Hearts of Oak to face JS Souara in second preliminary round

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak will face JS Souara of Algeria in the CAF Confederation Cup Additional second Preliminary Round on Tuesday.



The draw, which was live on CAF digital platforms was conducted at CAF Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday.



The first leg matches will be played between November 26-28, 2021 while the second leg takes place December, 3 – 5 2021.



The return leg matches will be played in the home of the Confederation Cup qualified sides.



Hearts were demoted to the CAF Confederation Cup after losing 6-2 on aggregate to Wydad Athletic Club in the final qualification round of the CAF Champions League.



Due to the result, Wydad will play in the biggest African club competition for the seventh consecutive time whilst the Phobians have failed to make it to the competition in over a decade.



With at least $275,000 still up for grabs, Accra Hearts of Oak will aim to overcome whichever opponent they face in the last qualification round.