CAF Confederation Cup: Hearts Coach targets group stages berth

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Source: GNA

Samuel Boadu Head Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak has stressed the need to strategize effectively ahead of the TotalEnergies Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederation Cup playoff second leg encounter against Algeria's JS Saoura.



The Phobians recorded a comfortable 2-0 victory against their Algerian counterparts in the first leg encounter with Hearts set to face them on Sunday, December 5, 2021, in the second leg as both sides battle for a slot in the group stages.



Speaking in a post-match interview after their vital scalp against the Algerian side, Coach Boadu indicated that their recent encounter against Wydad Athletic Club had taught him lessons as to how to face such opponents.



“Going into the return game, I have learnt a lot from the WAC game, so strategically we need to strategies very well for the second leg encounter. We would do our maximum best to qualify," he said.



"I urge all Hearts fans to keep calm and this is the time we need their support. There should motivate the boys when things go wrong and at the appropriate time



He added that their win against JS Saoura would be a major morale booster to the players who have had a difficult past few weeks but says they need to do a lot of work to get more positive results.



He added that their recent camping in Cape Coast did put the players in condition for the match against the Algerian side considering the serene environment.