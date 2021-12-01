You are here: HomeSports2021 12 01Article 1413628

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

CAF Confed Cup: Hearts talisman Salifu Ibrahim declared fit for JS Saoura second leg clash

Ibrahim Salifu Ibrahim Salifu

Hearts of Oak's Ibrahim Salifu has been declared fit for the second leg of their CAF Confederation Cup game against JS Saoura.

The midfielder suffered an injury in the first leg and had to be replaced after 49 minutes by Isaac Agyenim Boateng.

His inclusion for the trip to Algeria was a doubt but the Phobians have confirmed he is fit for the game on Sunday.

"He overstretched the groin ligament and had to be substituted on Sunday in our match against JS Saoura of Algeria. Thankfully the doctors have worked on him and he his ok now. He is currently with the team preparing for Sunday's assignment," wrote the club on Twitter.

Ibrahim Salfiu opened the scoring in the first leg victory in Accra on Sunday, November 27, 2021.

Hearts of Oak travel to Algiers with a 2-0 advantage and will have to prevent a three goal deficit to advance to the Group stages of the competition.

