CAF Confed Cup: Hearts of Oak arrive in Algeria ahead of JS Saoura clash

Ghanaian champions, Hearts of Oak have finally touched down in Algeria for the second leg of their CAF Confederation Cup game against JS Saoura.



The Phobians arrived on Thursday night after a journey that saw them transit in Istanbul before traveling to Algiers.



Hearts head into Sunday's game with a 2-0 lead from the first leg in Accra.



The Accra-based club traveled with a 23-man squad for the clash including star player Salifu Ibrahim who recovered on time to join the team for the trip.



Hearts of Oak will be hoping to get a favorable result to help them progress to the money zone or group stage.



Below is the squad for the game on Sunday:



Richard Atta, Fatawu Mohammed, William Denkyi, Mohammed Alhassan, James Sewornu, Ansah Botchway, Salim Adams, Salifu Ibrahim, Isaac Mensah, Kofi Kodji, Afriyie Barnie



Richard Baidoo, Emmanuel Nettey, Nuru Sulley, Caleb Amakwa, Victor Aidoo, Suraj Seidu, Agyenim Boateng, Raddy Ovouka, Asubonteng Enock, Larry Sumaila, Patrick Razark and Ayi Richmond



