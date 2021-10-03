CAF Champions League: Wydad to allow fans for Hearts of Oak clash

Sports News of Sunday, 3 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Wydad Casablanca will have their fans present when they host Accra Hearts of Oak in the CAF Champions League.



This follows a decision by Morocco to lift the ban on fans attending football games and will take effect after the international break.



According to the government, stadiums across the country can allow 40 percent of fans in attendance for games.



This means over 26,000 Wydad fans will be allowed into the 67,000 capacity Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca for the return leg.



However, authorities have set strict conditions for the attendance of fans, including the imperative to have vaccination passports, and to prevent minors under 18 years of age from entering.



Hearts of Oak will host the first leg in Accra on October 17 while the second leg is scheduled for October 23, 2021.