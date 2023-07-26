CAF Champions League: We will work hard to eliminate Remo Stars FC – Medeama SC captain Kwasi Donsu

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Captain of Medeama SC, Kwasi Donsu has indicated that the team will be ready for the clash against Remo Stars of Nigeria in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.



The Ghanaian club on Tuesday was drawn to face the Nigerian outfit in the first round of the qualifiers for the group stage of the top-tier CAF inter-club competition.



Speaking to Kessben TV in an interview, the experienced midfielder stressed that the Yellow and Mauve outfit does not fear the opponent.



He is confident that Medeama SC will work hard to prepare for the two-legged encounter.



In the interview, Kwasi Donsu said players will do everything possible to eliminate Remo Stars FC of Nigeria.



"Finally, we have known the opponents we are going to face in the CAF champions league. In Football, if you want to be a champion you don't have to fear your opponents.



“The most important thing is that we are going to work hard and sail through to the next stage,” Kwasi Donsu shared.



Medeama SC are representing Ghana in Africa as Champions of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.



The club is keen on advancing to the Group stage of next season’s CAF Champions League.