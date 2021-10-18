CAF Champions League: Referee Martins Rodrigues is a disgrace to African football - Dr Nyaho Tamakloe

Sports News of Monday, 18 October 2021

Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Dr. Nyaho-Nyaho Tamakloe has slammed Angolan referee, Martins Rodrigues De Carvalho, describing him as a disgrace to football.



The referee who officiated Hearts of Oak's CAF Champions League against Wydad Atletic Club on Sunday has come under intense pressure due to some of the decisions he took in the game.



The FIFA referee has been accused of denying the Ghana Premier League champions numerous penalty opportunities during the game at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Despite the hard-fought 1-0 win, Dr Nyaho Tamakloe expressed his displeasure due to some of the decisions of the centre referee.



According to him, the Ghana Football Association must lodge a complaint against the centre referee.



"My problem was with the referee because he was problematic because there are rules and regulations in this game," he told Asempa FM.



"I will suggest that the Ghana Football Association lodges a protest to CAF or FIFA because his performance was bad and awful."



"He is a disgrace to African football. Some of his decisions were poor. We are improving and we expect our referees to also improve because this is what we want in our football," he added.



Accra Hearts of Oak squeezed out a win with Isaac Mensah's superb goal in the first half.



The Phobains will travel to Casablanca for the return leg on Sunday, October 24. The winner of the tie will book a place in the group phase of the CAF Champions League.