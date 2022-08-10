CAF Champions League: Karim Zito urge Kotoko not to undermine Burkinabe opponents

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko manager, Karim Zito, has advised the club not to underestimate their Burkinabe opponents, RC Kadiogo in the CAF Champions League preliminary round.



The Porcupine Warriors were paired against Burkina Faso champions following Tuesday’s draw in Cairo, Egypt.



Speaking to Happy FM, Karim Zito advised Asante Kotoko not to underrate the team because they are from Burkina Faso and also be guided by history.



“Now there are no minnows in football and this is going to be a tough assignment for Ghana and Asante Kotoko”,



“Asante Kotoko played against Kadiogo during Malik Jabir’s time. They won 1-0 away and lost 1-0 at home to exit the competition. It’s not because they are from Burkina Faso, so it will be an easy game for us. So they must start preparing now.



He added that Asante Kotoko’s pre-season friendly against Rivers United will be good for the team ahead of the game



“I hope they can play them twice so that it will get the players ready for the game since it’s a high-profile friendly”.