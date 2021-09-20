CAF Champions League: Hearts to face Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca in next round

Sports News of Monday, 20 September 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Hearts of Oak have set up a date with Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca after overcoming CI Kamsar with second-half goals on Sunday.



Kofi Kordiz scored a beautiful free-kick and Salim Adams fired into the net a ferocious strike to secure a 2-0 win for the Phobians in a match played behind closed doors due to COVID-19 restrictions.



Both goals came in the last 10 minutes with the Guinean side desperate for a shootout in the one-off decider at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The win means Hearts of Oak meet Wydad in the first round and this time it will be a two-legged tie unlike the preliminary round tie with Kamsar. Political instability in Guinea forced CAF to make it a one-off tie in Accra.



The Phobians will host the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium before going to Casablanca for the second leg in October.



The winner of the tie will qualify to the group stages of the Champions League while the loser drops the CAF Confederation Cup.