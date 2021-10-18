CAF Champions League: 'Hearts of Oak will cruise over WAC in Morocco' - Alhaji Akanbi

Sports News of Monday, 18 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Alhaji Akanbi is confident of his side's chances of qualifying to the group phase of the 2021/2022 CAF Champions League.



The Ghana Premier League champions recorded a 1-0 win against Wydad Athletic Club on Sunday in the first leg of the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.



Striker Isaac Mensah scored a cracking goal in the first half to give Hearts of Oak a 1-0 advantage ahead of the return leg in Morocco.



With the return encounter scheduled in Morocco on October 24, Akanbi says he is optimistic of their chances against Wydad.



"I am very optimistic about our chances in our return leg but we know the depth of our team and surely we will qualify," he told Accra based Asempa FM.



"We know how these North Africans play at home but don't write Hearts of Oak off because we have a win going to Morocco and I am confident we will surely progress," he added.



The game has been scheduled to kick off at 19:00GMT at the Mohamed V Stadium.