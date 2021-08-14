CAF Champions League: Hearts of Oak to face two former Kotoko players in CI Kamsar tie

Sports News of Saturday, 14 August 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Hearts of Oak will come face to face with two ex-Asante Kotoko players as they take on Guinean side Club Industriel Kamsar in the preliminary round of the 2021/22 CAF Champions League.



The Phobians discovered their opponents on Friday afternoon after CAF announced the draw and they also got to find out that they will be facing two other Asante Kotoko players.



Defender Amos Frimpong, who spent 8 seasons with Kotoko between 2011 and 2019, recently signed for Kamsar and has even granted an interview insisting that the Ligue 1 side will eliminate the Ghanaian double winners. Frimpong, a former captain of the Porcupine Warriors, had earlier spent a season at AS Kaloum who also compete in the Guinean top-flight league.



However he is not on that mission alone as he has his former Asante Kotoko teammate Martin Antwi with him at the club.



Kamsar announced the signing of Frimpong and Antwi on August 9, 2021. Below a tweet from the club announcing the deals.



