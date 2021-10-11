CAF Champions League: Hearts of Oak midfielder Emmanuel Nettey a doubt for Wydad match

Sports News of Monday, 11 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Emmanuel Nettey is a huge doubt for the Phobians' CAF Champions League match against Wydad Casablanca on Sunday, October 12, 2021.



This is because Nettey is injured. He sustained the injury when Hearts of Oak beat Guinean side CI Kamsar to advance to the next stage of the competition.



He has since then not reported to training according to reports in the local media.



The Phobians will host Wydad at the Accra Sports Stadium in the first leg of the second qualifying round of the continent's elite club competition.



The return leg is scheduled for October 24 in Casablanca.



The winner will progress to the group stage.