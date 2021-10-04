CAF Champions League: Hearts of Oak defender Raddy Ovouka doubtful for WAC of Morocco clash

Sports News of Monday, 4 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Raddy Ovouka is a major doubt for the upcoming CAF Champions League clash against Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club (WAC) due to a recurring injury.



The Congolese left-back who has been a key cog to the Phobians is harbouring a recurring knee injury since last season according to reports.



He sustained the injury in Hearts’ 2-0 victory over CI Kamsar at the Accra Sports Stadium last month and has since not trained with the Phobians.



Ovouka has been dropped from the Congolese squad ahead of the World Cup qualifiers this month due to the injury.



It is unknown whether Ovouka can recover on time to feature against WAC next week on home turf.



His absence will come as a huge blow for coach Samuel Boadu.



Hearts of Oak will host WAC of Morocco in Accra on October 17, with the return encounter scheduled to be honoured in Casablanca a week later.