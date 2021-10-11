CAF Champions League: Hearts of Oak crush lower side Dzida FC 6-1 to prepare for WAC exams

Sports News of Monday, 11 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak gave their preparations for next week's CAF Champions League qualifier a boost by clobbering lower-tier side Dzida FC 6-1 on Sunday, 10 October 2021.



The scrimmage was played at the Accra Sports Stadium- the venue for the Phobians' clash against Moroccan side WAC.



In-form Daniel Afriyie banged in a brace and the rest of the goals came from Kofi Kodzi, Salifu Ibrahim, Patrick Razak and Isaac Mensah.



The Phobians host WAC on 17 October 2021 and the return leg is scheduled for the following week in Casablanca.



Hearts were without first-choice goalkeeper Richard Attah who is on international duty with the Black Stars for their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe.



Hearts starting XI:



Richard Baidoo, Fatawu Mohammed, Raddy Ovouka, Mohammed Alhassan, Robert Addo Sowah, Salim Adams, Ansah Botchway, Salifu Ibrahim, Kofi Kordzi, Daniel Afriyie, Isaac Mensah



Substitutes: Benjamin Mensah, William Dankyi, Agyenim Boateng, Enoch Asubonteng, Patrick Razak.