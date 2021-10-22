CAF Champions League: Hearts of Oak arrive in Morocco ahead of 2nd leg game against WAC

Sports News of Friday, 22 October 2021

• Hearts of Oak will take on WAC in Morocco in the CAF CL 2nd leg



• The Phobians won the 1st leg by 1-0 in Accra



• Hearts will progress to the next stage if the avoid defeat on Sunday



Accra Hearts of Oak have arrived in Morocco for their 2nd leg encounter against Wydad Athletic Club [WAC] which will come off on Sunday, October 24.



The Phobians left the shores of Ghana on Thursday afternoon with a 42 member team including players, technical staff and club officials.



The Accra-based side arrived in Morocco on Friday dawn and proceeded straight to their hotel in Casablanca.



Meanwhile, Coach Samuel Boadu and his players are expected to have a couple of training sessions before the match on Sunday.



The team will also undergo a couple of coronavirus tests before the match which would be played at the Stade Mohamed V.



Last week, Wydad’s head coach Walid Regragui and five other players from their first team tested positive for the deadly virus prior to their game against Hearts of Oak.



The first leg of their encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium on played on October 17, ended 1-0 in favour of Hearts of Oak thanks to a lone goal by Isaac Mensah.







