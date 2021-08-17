CAF Champions League: GFA helps Hearts of Oak register players

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

It has been revealed that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) assisted champions Accra Hearts of Oak in the registration of their preferred players for the 2021-22 CAF Champions League.



Accra Hearts of Oak have registered 30 players for the competition including five new signings but excluding midfielder Benjamin Afutu.



The Phobians completed the process at midnight on Monday, August 16, 2021, through the help of the IT department of the GFA.



The club are the sole representative of Ghana at next season's CAF interclub competitions after neither Asante Kotoko and Medeama agreed to accompany them hoist the nation's flag.



Medeama and Kotoko, having both registered for continental football during the recently-ended season, turned down the opportunity to play in the CAF Confederation Cup despite going trophyless.



Hearts, despite being the lone ranger, are poised to excel and make the country proud. They are confident of making the money zone, better known as the group stage, on their return to the continent.



The last time they played in Africa was six years ago and they came very close to reaching the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.



The former African champions will kick start their campaign against Guinean side Club Industriel de Kamsar in the preliminary round.



They will travel to Conakry for the first leg on the weekend of 10-12 September, with the second leg set to take place on the weekend of 17-21 September 2021 in Accra.