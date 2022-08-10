CAF Champions League: Don't underrate Rail Club Kadiogo - Coach Karim Zito warns Kotoko

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Former Ghana U20 coach, Karim Zito, says Asante Kotoko must prepare adequately ahead of their CAF Champions League preliminary round game against Rail Club du Kadiogo



The Ghanaian champions will face the Burkinabe side in this two-legged encounter for a place in the next round.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports, Coach Karim Zito advised Asante Kotoko not to underrate the team because they are from Burkina Faso and also to be guided by history.



“Now there are no minnows in football and this is going to be a tough assignment for Ghana and Asante Kotoko,” he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware.



“Asante Kotoko played against Kadiogo during Malik Jabir’s time. They won 1-0 away and lost 1-0 at home to exit the competition. It’s not because they are from Burkina Faso, so it will be an easy game for us. So they must start preparing now.



He added that Asante Kotoko’s pre-season friendly against Rivers United will be good for the team ahead of the game.



“I hope they can play them twice so that it will get the players ready for the game since it’s a high-profile friendly.”