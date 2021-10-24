CAF Champions League: Caleb Amankwah makes injury return in Hearts starting line up to face Wydad Athletic Club

Sports News of Sunday, 24 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Caleb Amankwah makes a return to the Hearts of Oak starting line up to face Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco in the second leg of the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.



The Phobians go into the game with a 1-0 score line in the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium a week ago.



Caleb Amankwah who missed the first leg encounter due to injury returns to help with midfield duties.



William Dankyi takes over from Raddy Ovouka at left-back and will be partnered by Fatawu Mohammed, Mohammed Alhassan, Robert Sowah in defense.



Caleb Amankwah, Emmanuel Nettey, Salifu Ibrahim will be playing in the middle of the park.



Kofi Kordzi, Daniel Afriyie Barnie and Isaac Mensah will lead the attack.



Hearts of Oak starting XI Vs Wydad AC:



Richard Attah -GK



Fatawu Mohammed



William Dankyi



Mohammed Alhassan



Robert Addo Sowah



Emmanuel Nettey



Caleb Amankwah



Salifu Ibrahim



Kofi Kordzi



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh



Isaac Mensah.