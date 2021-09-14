CAF Champions League: CL Kamsar will surprise Hearts of Oak - Amos Frimpong

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 September 2021

• Amos Frimpong is confident of victory against Accra Hearts of Oak



• The game will be decided in a single game in Accra



• The Phobians will welcome the Guineans in Accra on September 19, 2021,



Former Asante Kotoko captain, Amos Frimpong, has predicted doom for Accra Hearts of Oak ahead of the CAF Champions League game against Guinean club CL Kamsar.



According to Amos Frimpong, who now plies his trade for CL Kamsar, they are well prepared to knock out the champions of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League in Accra.



The game which was supposed to be decided in a two-legged affair will be decided in a single tie in Accra due to the political instability in Guinea.



Amos Frimpong in an interview with Happy FM stated that they are disappointed that they won’t get to host the Phobians in Guinea but they will come and honour the game in Accra.



“Playing Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium will be a difficult task but the team is preparing adequately so we can surprise the Phobians in their own backyard”.



“It is a very difficult game for Kamsar with Hearts of Oak winning the double. We are not a bad side but the better team on the day will carry the game. On the decision from CAF, we hope it didn’t happen and we were playing the first game in Conakry before the second game at the Accra Sports Stadium but unfortunately the game had to be moved to Accra due to the political unrest.”



“We will come and honour the game at the Accra Sports Stadium and we haven’t given up on qualifying to the next stage,” he concluded.