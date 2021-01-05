Sports News of Tuesday, 5 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

CAF Champions League: Asante Kotoko players boycott training ahead of Al Hilal fixture over unpaid entitlements

The players are owed per diem of their last encounter in Mauritania against FC Nouadhibou

Asante Kotoko SC players have boycotted training in Sudan ahead of their CAF Champions League game against Al Hilal Omdurman due to unpaid bonuses.



The players are owed per diem of their last encounter in Mauritania against FC Nouadhibou where they drew 1-1.



The second leg of that tie was called off following the disqualification of Nouadhibou.



Qualification entitlements of the tie are yet to paid to players.



Winning bonuses of their games against Legon Cities FC and Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League have also not been paid coupled with the monthly salaries of December 2020.



GHANAsoccernet.com understands the players refused to train at the scheduled time and were engaged in a meeting with the management.



The first leg of this tie saw the Porcupine Warriors lose 1-0 to the Sudanese giants at the Accra Sports Stadium a fortnight ago.



The second leg is scheduled to take place on Wednesday 9 January 2021 at the Al Hilal Stadium.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.