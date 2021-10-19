CAF CL: Let’s make the family proud in Morocco - Caleb Amankwah to Hearts of Oak teammates

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak utility player Caleb Amankwa has charged his Phobian teammates to make the Phobian family proud in their Champions League second leg tie in Morocco.



The Phobians inflicted a 1-0 win over the Moroccan giants last Sunday courtesy, Isaac Mensah strike in the first half of the game.



The Ghanaian giants head into the reverse fixture with a goal advantage and will hope for a favourable scoreline to secure qualification to the group stages of the Champions League.



The winner of both legs will progress to the money zone whereas the loser drops to the CAF Confederations Cup.



In a post sighted by Footballghana.com, the former Aduana Stars marksman entreated his teammates to do everything possible to make the Phobian family proud in Morocco.



“Let’s make the Phobian family proud at Morocco,” he tweeted.



Wydad Athletic Club will play host to Hearts of Oak on October 24, 2021.