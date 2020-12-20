Sports News of Sunday, 20 December 2020

CAF CL: Al Hilal accuses Asante Kotoko of planning to 'manipulate' Coronavirus test results

Al Hilal players went through a mandatory coronavirus test at the Airport

Asante Kotoko’s CAF Champions League opponent, Al Hilal Omdurman has launched a strong claim against the Ghanaian club saying it is trying to manipulate the coronavirus tests in its favour.



The Sudanese giants arrived in the West African country on Saturday for their 1st leg preliminary round match against the Reds on Wednesday, 23 December 2020.



According to Al Hilal, the team won’t succumb to any strategy by the Porcupines to deny them of using their key players for the match under the pretext of testing positive for coronavirus.



The accusations of Al Hilal Omdurman comes weeks after Asante Kotoko were made to progress to the next round of the tournament without playing the 2nd round match against opponents, FC Nouhadibhou.



Some players of FC Nouhadibhou tested positive for Coronavirus prior to the match in Ghana. As a result, the team was not able to raise players for the match. This influenced CAF's decision to give the Porcupines a walkover in that match.



Al Hilal Omdurman claims Asante Kotoko of trying to use similar tactics in manipulating the COVID-19 tests to prevent some key players from making the match on Wednesday.



In a post sighted by Ghanaweb on the club's official Facebook page, Al Hilal Omdurman continuously emphasized that Kotoko was scheming to manipulate test results.



The club wrote, “The General, with coordination with the Sudan embassy in Ghana, succeeded in securing the laboratory in which the Corona examination of the Crescent Mission will be carried out before the upcoming match against Ashanti Kotoko, to prevent any abuse or manipulation of the result of the tests by the Ghanaian team.”



