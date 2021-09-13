C.K. Akonnor sacked

Sports News of Monday, 13 September 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor has been sacked by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association.
This follows after Ghana's abysmal performances in the two FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa some few days ago.
Akonnor's tenure as the coach of the senior national team had been constantly under scrutiny and things came to a head in the last couple of days when the Black Stars lost to South Africa in the FIFA World Cup qualifier in Johannesburg.
Akonnor is not the only person leaving, according to the Ghana Football Association his two deputies, David Duncan and Patrick Graveres will also follow him out of the door.
In a communique to the press, the FA said the decision to sack Akonnor and his team "follows the receipt of the Technical Report from the Head Coach of the Senior National Team and the report from the Black Stars Management Committee following Ghana’s Group G World Cup qualifying matches against Ethiopia and South Africa".
The Executive Council has formed a three (3) Member Committee made up of Vice President Mark Addo, Upper East Regional Football Association Chairman, Alhaji Salifu Zida and Dr. Randy Abbey to find a Head Coach and Assistant Coaches for the Black Stars within the next 72 hours.
The Association wishes C.K Akonnor and his Assistants the very best in their future endeavours.
Ghana currently have three (3) points after the two opening matches.
The Black Stars will take on Zimbabwe in the next round of games in October 2021.