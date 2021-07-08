C.K Akonnor's son Charles Jesaja Herrmann Akonnor joins Belgium side Kortrijk

Sports News of Thursday, 8 July 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

German-born forward with Ghanaian descent Charles Jesaja Herrmann Akonnor has joined Belgium Jupiler League side KV Kortrijk on a three-year deal.



The 21 year old striker is the son of former Black Stars captain and current coach C.K Akonnor has been with German Bundesliga side Wolfsburg for the past nine years but never made a first team appearance spending most of his time with the youth teams.



From 2014-2019, the striker scored a combined total of 48 goals in 96 appearances while providing 15 assists for the U-17 and U-19 teams of Wolfsburg.



The German striker began his football career with the Hannover 96 youth set up before moving onto Wolfsburg where he spent nine years.



"I am very happy to join KV Kortrijk. It is a new beginning for me and I look forward to helping this team do well this season and for the period I will be here," he told Omasports after completing the move.



"They have shown great believe in me and I am glad to be able to start again here after a difficult period in my career."



Akonnor has played for Germany at U15, U16, U17, U18 and U19 where he scored 11 goals in 27 appearances.