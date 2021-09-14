C.K. Akonnor is not a kid for us to force players on him - Anim Addo

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 September 2021

• Anim Addo says the GFA didn’t impose players on CK Akonnor



• He urged him if he was forced to include certain players in his call ups



• CK Akonnor was sacked on Monday, September 13, 2021



Mr. Samuel Anim Addo, an Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association, has dismissed reports that leadership imposed players on former Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor.



According to him, coach CK Akonnor was only mandated to justify his call to the management committee which is a standard protocol for all the national teams in Ghana.



He urged the former Black Stars captain to come out and tell the public if the GFA forced players on him.



“Let us not try to create problems because there is no coach in the world who does call up without discussing it with his management team.”



“So, if the GFA President said they can’t allow the coach alone to do the call ups, he was trying to say that the coach will have to justify why he has certain names in his call ups. If CK feels the GFA forced call-ups on him, he is not a kid so he can say it so we take it from there,” he told Accra-based Peace FM.



CK Akonnor was sacked as Black Stars coach alongside his two assistants, David Duncan and Patrick Greveraars.



