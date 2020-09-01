Press Releases of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Busy Internet enhances digital experience through new mobile app and call center

Rosy Fynn, CEO of Busy Internet.

Busy Internet Ghana has launched a new mobile app on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. My Busy App is a self- service mobile app which allows customers to manage and stay in total control of their Busy account.



The new Busy App comes with enhanced features that enables customers make instant data bundle purchases via mobile money on all mobile networks.



With this new app, customers can manage their data consumption with the history tracker. This tracker provides daily updates of data usage per session and eliminates any concern about “data disappearance”.



Another cool feature of this app is the ability to transfer data to loved ones. Busy customers can buy data and share it with family and friends so they can all stay connected.



This app has been developed through a carefully thought through process with the customer at the heart of every decision. Customers can easily contact Busy’s Customer Experience team through the WhatsApp, Facebook and the Call features embedded in the app.



As a form of welcome, Busy is giving all customers 1GB free data when they download and log into the app for the first time.



Michael Agbeko-Ghatti, a customer of Busy, had this to say about the new app: “I have tried a lot of apps from telecom companies, even the old version of your app. Honestly, this is the best! Very easy to use and zero errors; excellent graphics. In summary, this is a great improvement and worth the download”.



In addition to the launch of this innovative app, Busy has revamped its call centre operations to enhance customer experience. Customers can talk to a member of the call centre team via the handle busy_gh on any of the social media platforms, via WhatsApp number 0243500584 or via contact centre number 0302258800.







Rosy Fynn, CEO of Busy commented, “We live in a digital world where people can manage so many aspects of their lives through virtual platforms. Busy is dedicated to empowering Ghanaians with necessary tools to take advantage of this digital age hence the introduction of this new app which puts control and convenience in the hands of the customer”.



The Head of Marketing, Thomas Brien-Mensah in his remarks said that Busy’s priority is to provide customers with convenience and flexibility at their fingertips especially during this era where the world is faced with the COVID-19 pandemic. The safety and wellbeing of customers is of utmost importance to Busy Internet.



The new Busy App is free to download on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Android users can download the app by visiting https://bit.ly/2CA4VoF. Customers using iOS devices can visit https://apple.co/2Q6lI5L to download the app. Further information can be obtained through the Customer Experience team on contact number 0302258800 or on the Busy website www.busy.com.gh.

