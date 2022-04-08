Business mogul Ibrahim Mahama settles salary arrears of RTU players

Sports News of Friday, 8 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian business mogul, Ibrahim Mahama has settled the salary arrears for Real Tamale United (RTU) players.



The Northerners started the 2021/22 campaign on a good note but have been poor in the second round of the season due to a lack of financial support.



The playing body and the technical team have openly said they are in financial crisis. The players for the past three months have not been paid.



However, ahead of their matchday 24 game against Medeama SC, Ibrahim Mahama has settled their salary arrears.



The RTU players are grateful to Mahama for kind his gesture, promising to ensure the Pride of the North secures a respectable position on the Ghana Premier League table at the end of the season.



Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Saibu, also expressed gratitude to Ibrahim Mahama for his timely intervention.



This is not the first time Mahama is coming to the aid of RTU. He fully funded their kits for the current 2021/22 football season.



RTU sit on the 15th position with 25 points after 23 games played.