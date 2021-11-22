Bus conveying Hearts of Oak fans breaks down after defeat to Ashgold

Sports News of Monday, 22 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A bus conveying some fans of Hearts of Oak hilariously broke down after their 2-0 defeat to Ashanti Gold in Obuasi in the Ghana Premier League.



The fans who looked dejected following their defeat to the Miners were in a hurry to leave the Len Clay Stadium in order not to be ridiculed by their opponents.



However, the minivan they were travelling in failed to move.



The fans were heading towards Accra after the game after the Phobians were handed a 2-0 defeat.



One supporter who found the situation funny captured the scene on a video.



Watch video below







