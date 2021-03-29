Burna Boy homecoming: Rivers State govnor don give 10M naira and land donation to Burna Boy

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

Nigerians don begin chook mouth for Twitter on di promise wey Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike make to Burna Boy on e Homecoming Concert wey di state organise for di Grammy award winner on Saturday.



During di concert, di governor of di southern Nigerian state promise to give Burna Boy and other artistes wey perform for di concert N10m each (ova $24,000).



Di Governor say, "All of you wey don come today, di Rivers pipo and di Niger -Delta pipo wey don come to perform, I dey proud of you. All of you go go home with N10m each."



Dis comments by governor Wike come make some Nigerians begin criticise am as one twitter user even call am "misplaced priorities".





In Nigeria, Governors give artists, BBNaija & entertainers huge amount of money for doing nothing for them but vibes & go a long way to owe Govt staff for months.



The misplaced priorities in this country is ALARMING!!! — POOJA... (@PoojaMedia) March 28, 2021

It’s not the gift that Wike gave Burna and other artistes that is making people complain, it’s the fact that there are so many workers/pensioners who are yet to be paid their salary/pension for months in the same state and he was till able to gift such huge amount — Tife ???? (@Tife_fabunmi) March 28, 2021

When they say Buhari is not working. This is what they mean. They miss the government of share the money which is why @burnaboy could not politely ask Wike to use that money to pay the five-year unpaid salaries of teachers in demonstration schools in Rivers State https://t.co/nwei06hpex — Daddy D.O???????? (@DOlusegun) March 28, 2021

Gov Wike did no wrong ! pic.twitter.com/bJmirozOr8 — TACHA???????????????????? (@Symply_Tacha) March 28, 2021