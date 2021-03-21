Burna Boy: 'I deserved to win Grammy'

BBC Pidgin of Sunday, 21 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

Nigeria ogbonge musician and Grammy award winner Burna Boy tok to BBC about how im make di album Twice as Tall inside lockdown.



Di singer wey win di Best Global Music Album category for di 63rd Grammy Awards afta dem nominate am two time back to back, na one of di most successful African singer for world.



Burna wey describe in sef as "di stone wey di builder refuse" say producing im Twice as Tall music video inside lockdown bin dey "very fun and convenient at di same time" as dat na di first time wey im eva sidon for im house do everytin from home.



Im go on to tok about why e dey important for Africans to tell dia own story becos stories of di continent dey dey twisted wen odas tell am.



But according to am, "now na di time to turn all dat becos finally we get generation of Africans wey no go gree to dat" and now na time to change di narrative back to di truth.



Di Grammy award winner believe say im for don win this award since if to say im kontri get leaders wey dey support young pipo.



"If to say we get leaders wey dey take di youths serious and some kain infrastructures dey ground den I for no win di Grammy for 2021, I for don win di Grammys for 2013 or 14."