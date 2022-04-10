Bukom residents react to Emmanuel Tagoe's defeat to Ryan Garcia

Sports News of Sunday, 10 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gameboy Tagoe loses to Ryan Garcia



Tagoe to get $200,000 in fight with Garcia



Bukom residents react to Tagoe's defeat to Garcia



Some residents of Bukom in Accra have reacted to Emmanuel Gameboy Tagoe's defeat to American boxer Ryan Garcia in San Antonio on Sunday, April 10, 2022.



Although Game Boy lost the bout, the people in the community regarded as the home of boxing in Ghana acknowledged his effort.



After watching the bout on a giant screen at the Akotoko Lantey Junction, many were confident that the Ghanaian boxer will come good in his next fight.



The American dominated the bout from the first to the 12th round with the Game Boy adopting a defensive approach.



Judges Tom Carusone and Ellis Johnson both score the bout 119 to 108, while Lisa Giampa has it a tad closer at 118-109, all in favor of Garcia.



Garcia goes the 12-round distance for the first time in his pro career and improves to 22 wins with no losses.



Garcia landed 165 out of 569 punches, compared to 90 out of 391 punches from Tagoe.



Garcia ends his 15-month hiatus in dominating fashion, but there is still plenty to improve on with new coach Joe Goossen.



Despite the defeat, Game Boy will earn USD $200,000 from the bout.



Watch the reactions below



