Bukom Banku yet to settle GHC17,000 debt - Box Office Promotions

The CEO of Box Office Promotions, Mr Alex Ntiamoah-Boakye, has revealed on Total Sports Review on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that former World Boxing Organization (WBO) African Champion, Braimah Kamoko, has not paid the GHC17,000 debt he owes the promotion house.



He told host Isaac Worlnayo Wallace that although the boxer agreed to pay the money, he was yet to fulfill his pledge.



The boxer reached an agreement with the Management of the Box Office Promotions to settle his debt which led to the revocation of his licence.



The Ghana Boxing Association (GBA) revoked the professional licence of the Ghanaian boxer Kamako, popularly known as Bukom Banku, for his refusal to pay GHS17,000 to Box Office.



The boxer failed to honour a contract he had with Box Office Promotions for a rematch with Bastie Samir.



Appearing on the show on Sunday, August 16, 2021, the CEO disclosed the boxer has failed to pay the money.



Bukom Banku lost to Bastie Samir on Saturday, October 21, 2017.



In a non-title fight scheduled for 12 rounds, Bastie defeated the Banku in the Seventh round.



An agreement was reached between Bastie Samir and Bukom Banku for a rematch on June 30, 2018.



The two boxers appended their signatures on the rematch contract on Thursday, March 15, 2018.



The two boxers were to return to the ring to slug it out again after their first fight in October 2017.



But Banku breached his contract and was ordered to refund the money.



The CEO was also granted permission to seek relief from the courts if the boxer fails to pay the amount owed.



Reacting the CEO said the money has not been paid and efforts were underway to schedule another bout for Banku with one John Apari.



He indicated that they have hopes Bukom Banku would fight Apari on December 26, 2021.



He also clarified that the reason why Bastie cannot fight Banku is because he has gotten a world title shot which he cannot sacrifice for that of Banku.