Bukom Banku thanks Mahama and others for covering cost of mother's funeral

Boxing News of Sunday, 25 July 2021

Source: svtvafrica.com

Popular boxer and comedian, Bukom Banku has revealed that the former president, John Mahama bore the cost of his mother’s funeral.



The funeral took place at Awukugua in the Eastern region on July 24. As disclosed months ago on SVTV Africa, Bukom said that “I will not spend on this funeral because my fathers are there.”



Speaking with DJ Nyaami, Braimah showered praises on persons who supported him despite their physical absence at the final rites.



“My father (John Mahama) did everything for me. Even though I spent on the funeral, but everything you see here my father did it. So I thank him. God give him long life and everyone who gave me money. God give you more money,” he said.



Bukom Banku in showing his appreciation, mentioned other prominent personalities and brands that supported him.



“People like Alban Bagbin, speaker of Parliament, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, McDan Shipping, TT Brothers, Special Ice, Ayittey Powers, Akuapem Poloo, they all came to support. Kwaku Manu also sent me money,” Bukom Banku added.



