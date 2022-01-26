Bukom AstroTurf now a grazing ground for goats, sheep, 'bedroom’ for residents

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The once sandy Bukom Park situated in the core of Accra, which was changed into a present-day AstroTurf football pitch, is now serving as a sleeping ground for some residents, and grazing ground for goats and sheep.



A visit to the area by Rainbow Radio has shown that some residents in the area use the pitch as their bedroom whereas sheep and goats also graze on the pitch.



The pitch is gradually deteriorating as the grass has lost its touch and turning dark in colour.



The Bukom Square pitch was financed by the Coastal Development Authority (CODA) under the One-constituency, One-million dollars project and maintained by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).



The park after it was completed had a FIFA standard eleven aside 52 by 96 meters football pitch (astroturf), wash/changing rooms, spectator stands, and floodlights among others.



The Park was transformed into the pitch following an engagement with the chiefs and people of the community to ascertain their developmental needs and one of the issues that came up during the discussions was a request to develop existing parks hence the decision to transform the Bukom Square into multi-purpose parks to promote sports in the community.



However, the pitch is gradually losing its touch.



Some residents at the time of the visitation were still asleep while others were awake and folding their beds off the pitch.



Several portions of the turf had worn off with the remaining portions changing its colour from green to black.