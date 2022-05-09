Bukari's cup triumph, Nketiah’s double: What you may have missed on Ghanaians players abroad

Sports News of Monday, 9 May 2022

Source: goal.com

Edward Nketiah and Osman Bukari hogged the headlines as Ghanaian players took to the pitch across Europe this weekend.



From the English Premier League to the French Cup, there was certainly a lot to talk about.



In case you missed out on the action, GOAL highlights some of the major talking points.



Bernard Tekpetey: Botev Plovdiv 1-2 Ludogorets



With an assist in Ludogorets’ 2-1 away win over Botev Plovdiv in the Bulgarian Parva Liga on Friday, the former Schalke 04 man has registered four assists in his last four games for his side.



Antoine Semenyo: Huddersfield Town 2-0 Bristol City



Having drawn a blank as Bristol City finished the Championship season with a 2-0 away loss to Huddersfield Town on Saturday, the 22-year-old ended the season with 12 assists and eight goals, his best goal and assist haul in his career.



Andy Yiadom: Luton Town 1-0 Reading



The right-back missed Reading’s last game of the season as they succumbed to a 1-0 away loss to Luton Town but with 38 appearances, he ended the Championship campaign as joint-most capped player, alongside Tom Dele-Bashiru and Jon Swift.



Osman Bukari: Nice 0-1 Nantes



The Black Stars winger won his first career title as Nantes beat Nice 1-0 to win the French Cup on Saturday. He was a 72nd minute substitute in the game.



Edward Nketiah: Arsenal 2-1 Leeds United



The striker’s goals for Arsenal’s 2-1 victory over Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday were his first ever double at Emirates Stadium, the strikes coming within the opening 10 minutes of the game.