Building collapse in surfside Florida updates: Miami rescuers dey find 99 missing pipo

At least one pesin don die, 99 dey missing afta di Miami building collapse on Thursday.



Rescuers still dey find pipo wey dey dey alive and don hook for di 12 storey building.



Di rescuers don dey hear pipo under di building dey knock to signify say dem still dey.



Dem don already rescue dozens of pipo already.



Already dem don learn say 102 bin suppose dey di building as occupants.



But dem no sure how many bin dey wen e collapse.



Authorites also dey try to find wetin cause di building to collapse.



How dem dey try rescue pipo from di building?



President Joe Biden don approve emergency declaration for Florida.



Dis mean say di Federal Emergency Management Agency go fit join di rescue efforts.



Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez tell tori pipo say:



Fire and rescue bin carry dia search team plus including dogs enta to find pipo wey still dey.



But dem tok say dem dey take am slow and steady to make sure say di remaining building no crash ontop those wey neva die.



Constant rain and storms for di area don also make di work to hard pass how e be.



Authorities don alreadi dey take DNA from families to match.



Di move na in case na di deadibodi of di victims dem find for dia.



